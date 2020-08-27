Denver Nuggets Join List Of Teams Postponing Games Amid Calls For Racial Equity
The Denver sports world mostly ground to a halt Thursday as the Nuggets postponed their scheduled playoff game against the Utah Jazz and the Broncos cancelled practice in response to racial protests that have upended the national sports landscape.
The Nuggets were set to play in a must-win Game Six matchup with the Utah Jazz today. That was before yesterday’s call to action by NBA players, who chose not to play Wednesday’s slate of playoff games over the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Nuggets in particular have insisted they would not lose focus on issues involving racial injustice and have said they would not allow the NBA Playoffs to distract from addressing those inequities. On Twitter yesterday, Nuggets star Jamal Murray tweeted in all caps, “WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!!”
All other NBA playoff games scheduled for today have also been postponed.
Meanwhile, after a long meeting this morning, Broncos players chose not to take the field during today’s practice in Englewood.
And last night, the Colorado Rapids postponed their game against FC Dallas, with Rapids veteran forward Kei Kamara tweeting, “This is the first time I can agree to the saying, ‘It’s just a game.’”
There’s no word yet on whether the Colorado Rockies will play their game against Arizona this afternoon, but it’s likely they do. The Rockies and Diamondbacks played yesterday, despite other games being postponed Wednesday night. Outfielder Matt Kemp was the only Rockies player to sit out of last night’s game, explaining on Instagram that he “could not play this game I love so much tonight, knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to feel.”
The Colorado Avalanche are off today after beating the Dallas Stars in Game Three of their best-of-seven game second round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Wednesday. All NHL games were played last night, which, according to the Associated Press, frustrated two prominent Black players. The AP reports NHL players are discussing options to protest racial injustice.
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.