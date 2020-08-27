Denver Nuggets Join List Of Teams Postponing Games Amid Calls For Racial Equity

The Denver sports world mostly ground to a halt Thursday as the Nuggets postponed their scheduled playoff game against the Utah Jazz and the Broncos cancelled practice in response to racial protests that have upended the national sports landscape.

The Nuggets were set to play in a must-win Game Six matchup with the Utah Jazz today. That was before yesterday’s call to action by NBA players, who chose not to play Wednesday’s slate of playoff games over the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Nuggets in particular have insisted they would not lose focus on issues involving racial injustice and have said they would not allow the NBA Playoffs to distract from addressing those inequities. On Twitter yesterday, Nuggets star Jamal Murray tweeted in all caps, “WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!!”