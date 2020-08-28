Trump’s GOP Nomination Speech Rallies Colorado Republicans Ready To Help Him Win Here In 2020

Trump lost Colorado in 2016 to Hillary Clinton and Democrats in the state made further gains in 2018, but Republicans think Trump’s economic argument and focus on keeping the country safe will resonate with voters this time around.

“I think when you spend weeks upon weeks turning on the news and watching major American cities, burning and rioting, and statutes being torn down, it's just against the basic American value,” said Mark Lotter, director of strategic communications for Trump/Pence 2020, who was in Windsor as part of the national bus tour.

“And we don't burn our cities. We can demand justice and do it in a peaceful way.” In a speech to attendees earlier in the night, Lotter said he was hopeful Republicans could make up the roughly 130,000 votes needed to flip the state from red to blue at the top of the ticket.

Most people sat at white covered tables under the large tent watching Trump’s speech on the screen. Others talked in small groups outside of the tent. Almost no one wore a mask. They said they are happy with Trump’s handling of the economy, and they believe he has kept many of his promises, including moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

“There've been so many changes over the past four or five months here in Colorado, it's hard to find the normal,” said Kim Ransom, an RNC delegate and Republican state lawmaker. “And so I feel that voters are still making decisions, but I also feel like many of them have made their decision, but they're also just hoping to see what happens as the campaign rolls out.”

“I think a lot of people are very excited to see some actual debates. We have not seen debates between the two candidates, between Vice President Biden and President Trump.”

Ransom said she was glad to be celebrating Trump’s nomination, even though a mostly virtual convention wasn’t something she ever envisioned.

“I'm sure that everybody here had at least some disappointment for not being able to go celebrate the nomination after working to become a delegate, working to become elected. It's hard to then not be able to go be part of the celebration. That being said, there were some circumstances that led to that.”

Last week Democrats held their virtual assembly and Biden officially accepted his party’s nomination for president. Biden vowed to unite the country and “draw on the best of us, not the worst.”

