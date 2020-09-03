State Releases New Coronavirus Guidelines For Visiting Retirement Homes
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new guidelines Thursday on indoor visits in residential care facilities.
The department outlines six criteria group homes and other facilities must meet in order to allow indoor visitation from family and friends of residents.
These criteria include at least one round of facility-wide COVID-19 testing, enough staffing and personal protective equipment to be able to respond to a potential outbreak, and guidance on monitoring community spread.
If facilities are in a county that has more than 25 new, active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period, those visiting have to show they've had a negative coronavirus test 48 hours before arriving.
Facilities in counties that have over 175 new, active cases per 100,000 people over the previous two weeks are not allowed indoor visitation.
The latest on coronavirus in Colorado:
- CU Boulder Detects Possible Coronavirus Outbreaks At Four Dorms Thanks To Wastewater Testing
- Coronavirus Outbreaks Continue To Follow Colorado Schools, Bars And Restaurants As They Reopen
- As Colorado Artists Find New Ways To Work, The Extent Of Coronavirus’ Impact On The Industry Gets Clearer
- Republican Lawmaker Sues Polis Over Colorado Mask Mandate And Other Coronavirus Orders
The new guidelines are a change from previous guidelines that allowed indoor visits only when providing support for people with disabilities or in end-of-life situations, among other circumstances. Facilities could allow outdoor visits with COVID-19 symptom screening and social distancing precautions.
The new guidelines also permit hair stylists, dentists and occupational therapists to provide services to residents indoors.
The department still recommends outdoor visits if the resident is able, weather permitting.
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.