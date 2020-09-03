State Releases New Coronavirus Guidelines For Visiting Retirement Homes

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new guidelines Thursday on indoor visits in residential care facilities.

The department outlines six criteria group homes and other facilities must meet in order to allow indoor visitation from family and friends of residents.

These criteria include at least one round of facility-wide COVID-19 testing, enough staffing and personal protective equipment to be able to respond to a potential outbreak, and guidance on monitoring community spread.

If facilities are in a county that has more than 25 new, active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period, those visiting have to show they've had a negative coronavirus test 48 hours before arriving.

Facilities in counties that have over 175 new, active cases per 100,000 people over the previous two weeks are not allowed indoor visitation.