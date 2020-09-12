Armored Groups Are Playing Late Night Cat-And-Mouse At Downtown Denver Protests

Hundreds of people lined the stone benches of the amphitheater in Denver’s Civic Center Park on the night of Aug. 28. They cheered for an end to systemic racism and mass incarceration even as rain-heavy skies loomed overhead.

“You don’t have to be out here in this weather. Give a hand clap for yourself,” a speaker told the crowd. They were there to mark the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, with a rally that sounded just like any number of protests for justice since the killing of George Floyd in May.

But as evening set in, so did a change in the crowd.

A line of men wearing patchwork armor assembled at the edge of the rally. They had plywood shields, motorcycle helmets, bats and plate-armor vests. They were there, they said, to defend the protest, from police and from the counter demonstrators who they expected to arrive later.

Andrew Kenney/CPR News Armored protesters who declined to give their names stand for a portrait in Denver's Civic Center Park. (Andrew Kenney/CPR News)

“I’m here to protect my fellow comrades. I’m here to protect anybody who wants to use their free speech to say Black Lives Matter,” said a 30-year-old man who refused to give his name out of fear that he might be targeted.

“You know, after everything that happened in Kenosha, people have to be ready to be shot at," he continued.

It had been just three days since 17-year-old Kyle Ritenhouse allegedly killed two men and shot a third at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His attorneys say Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense; Rittenhouse said he was guarding businesses amid apparent arson and looting. He faces murder charges.

A protester who declined to give his name but allowed a portrait attends a march for Black lives during a warm Saturday night on the 16th Street Mall. Sept. 5, 2020.

A change on the streets

The crowds at Denver’s evening protests are far smaller now than they were in May and June; it’s rare to see more than 100 people marching at night. But it’s more common to see armored and armed people in the mix -- and for those groups to run into counter-protesters who oppose them.

“I started my career in 1989. I’m in my 31st year. I have not seen anything like this before,” said Division Chief Ron Thomas of the Denver Police Department.

“We have to deal with a group of agitators and deal with this group of counter-protesters who potentially could be trying to exact violence against this group, and we don’t want that to happen.”

Unlike some other cities, Denver’s confrontations haven’t devolved into violence between organized groups, but this confrontational dynamic has intensified in the closing weeks of summer. Images of a handful of small, destructive protests have captured the attention of news media and city officials -- and of would-be vigilantes.

On Aug. 22, dozens of black-clad protesters faced off with cops at Denver police headquarters. It was billed as an effort to “give ‘em hell” in return for city leaders rejecting calls to abolish the police department. That night, people lit a tree on fire and broke the window of a nearby Quiznos.