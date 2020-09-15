Colorado Springs City Council Finalizing Police Commission Candidates

Colorado Springs City Council will soon finalize the members of a new commission aimed at providing policy input on the Colorado Springs Police Department. As written, the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission will have 11 members, with two alternates.

Council deliberated applicants on Monday and the city expects to appoint the members at the Sept. 22 council meeting.

Push for reforms started with De'Von Bailey's death

The death of De'Von Bailey in August 2019 highlighted a desire for police accountability and transparency in Colorado Springs. Bailey, a Black teenager, was shot and killed by white CSPD officers.

Community members like Deb Walker, former executive director of Citizens Project, and Stephany Rose Spaulding, helped organize a forum in February with Police Chief Vince Niski to discuss the need for civilian oversight of the police department.

Walker and Spaulding, along with two CSPD officers, council president Richard Skorman and council member Wayne Williams came together in March to discuss policing. They attended an academic symposium by the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement to learn national best practices with the intention of presenting their findings to the council during a June work session. The group was later given the name the "Austin Group," as the symposium took place in Austin, Texas.

The killing of George Floyd in May and of other Black people across the country in subsequent weeks led to national protests. Community members in Colorado Springs demanded more immediate action which sped up the Austin Group's timeline.