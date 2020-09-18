Colorado Has Settled Its Lawsuit Against The Postal Service. Here’s What That Means For Election Mailers

Colorado has reached an agreement with the United States Postal Service following a lawsuit filed last week over election flyers.

The settlement allows Colorado election officials to review any USPS materials related to voting, including TV, radio and online outreach. If the state determines the materials could confuse Coloradans, it has the right to temporarily block their release and request a court review.

The agreement comes after the state sued in response to election mailers that the Postal Service recently delivered nationwide. Colorado officials called them inaccurate and misleading.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said she would ask the Postal Service to pay for a new election mailer that outlines the state's specific guidelines. Instead, she dropped that request in favor of the ability to review materials before they're sent out nationwide.

“I am pleased with the settlement we reached today with the U.S. Postal Service,” Griswold said in a press release. “Voters deserve accurate election information. The terms of the settlement mandate that all reasonable effort be taken to remove all undelivered misleading mailers from the mail stream, and it requires collaboration between the Colorado Department of State and the USPS to make sure all future Postal Service communication includes correct information.”