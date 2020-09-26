WATCH LIVE: Trump Announces His Pick To Replace Ginsburg On The Supreme Court

Republicans expect President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Trump aims to maximize the benefit of his Supreme Court choice before Nov. 3 and even secure an electoral backstop should the results be contested.

The announcement is expected at 3:00 p.m. MT from the White House Rose Garden.

If the federal judge from Indiana is confirmed, it will allow Trump to put a historic conservative stamp on the high court just weeks before the election. Trump, aiming to keep up some suspense, told reporters Friday evening that he had made a decision but did not reveal his pick.