WATCH LIVE: Trump Announces His Pick To Replace Ginsburg On The Supreme Court
Republicans expect President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Trump aims to maximize the benefit of his Supreme Court choice before Nov. 3 and even secure an electoral backstop should the results be contested.
The announcement is expected at 3:00 p.m. MT from the White House Rose Garden.
If the federal judge from Indiana is confirmed, it will allow Trump to put a historic conservative stamp on the high court just weeks before the election. Trump, aiming to keep up some suspense, told reporters Friday evening that he had made a decision but did not reveal his pick.
Even before he unveils the pick, conservative groups and congressional allies are laying the groundwork for a swift confirmation process for Barrett. They, like the president, are wasting little time moving to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, organizing multimillion-dollar ad campaigns and marshaling supporters both to confirm the pick and to boost Trump to a second term.
Even before Ginsburg’s death, the president had tried to use the likelihood of more Supreme Court vacancies to his political advantage. Now, as he nears a decision on her likely replacement, Trump has used the vacancy to appeal to battleground-state voters and as a rallying cry for his conservative base.