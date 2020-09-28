Colorado Awards $4.3 Million Grant Across 26 Programs To Support Substance Misuse Prevention

The Colorado Department of Human Services has awarded $4.3 million in grant funding to organizations across the state working in substance misuse prevention. The Office of Behavioral Health (OBH) within the department funds resiliency programs targeting families and youth.

The funds will be divided between 26 organizations, including some county-wide coalitions. The five-year grants are between $100,000 and $200,000 per year.

Under-resourced counties with high-risk factors for substance misuse were one sector of grantees. A 2018 assessment by the Colorado Health Institute identified these high-risk counties to help prioritize funding.

Among the recipients in Southern Colorado are programs in Bent, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Prowers and Teller counties. These programs were funded to help create and expand resources for youth to improve life skills and social-emotional learning.

Two organizations in Pueblo, Catholic Charities and Crossroads Turning Points, will use the funding for parenting programming and Project Towards No Drug Abuse.