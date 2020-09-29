With Enrollment Down In Some Colorado School Districts, Polis Asks For Community Support

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday urged Colorado families to enroll their children in school as some school districts report a sharp decline in the number of students enrolled. Enrollment is down particularly among younger students and regular attendance is also lower in the upper grades.

“We cannot let our children’s future be a victim of a global pandemic,” Polis said at his regular COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday.

State officials don’t know how many children aren’t attending school but he said “anecdotally” the numbers are worrisome.

At the press briefing, Aurora Schools superintendent Rico Munn, who leads the fifth-largest district in Colorado, said there is a “sharp decline” in enrollment across the state and country.

“That means thousands of our youngest kids, our preschoolers, our kindergartners, are not enrolled in school,” Munn said. “We need to turn that around. We need to change that.”

Aurora confirmed enrollment is down by more than 1,660 students since last year, although they expect more to enroll. Denver Public Schools superintendent Susan Cordova confirmed Tuesday that student numbers are down in Denver too.

The district is seeing enrollment declines of between 1-2% so far. Cordova said some families with 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds have informed the district they are delaying enrollment by a year. Attendance at the district’s alternative high schools is also down, she said.