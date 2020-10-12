Help Us Program A Show With Your Favorite Beethoven!

We are celebrating Beethoven all this month and next month as we count down to his 250th birthday on Dec. 16.

Every week from now until mid-December we will have The Beethoven Concert Series on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, where we will re-create his famous concerts and play his most famous pieces. (See the full schedule.) In November, we'll start playing fan favorites. Is there a piece you LOVE but don't get to hear often? Is there a piece that moves you to tears or makes you so joyful that you can't wait to share it with others?

What Beethoven pieces do you want to hear on CPR Classical? Please fill out the survey below.

