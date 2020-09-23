Polis Is Phasing Out Colorado’s COVID-19 Health Equity Panel, Even As Gaps Persist In The Coronavirus’s Impact

The equity team made recommendations about potential strategies, including making sure testing was free, equitable, and that instruction was provided in multiple languages. The group provided information about specific locations of emerging outbreaks.

Members also advocated for paid family leave, paid sick days, whistleblower protections and the value of providing neighborhoods with promotoras, community health liaisons.

In recent months, the state health department increased testing availability and access, with more than 50 free community testing sites.

It also drafted guidelines for a public health response for people with limited English proficiency and provided translations of critical materials on the state’s COVID-19 website into several languages including Spanish, as well as Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Nepali and Somali.

In the early months of the pandemic, it became clear the virus was hitting communities of color hard, both in terms of disease risk and fatality rates. Data from around the US, as well as New York, Chicago, Louisiana and Michigan, documented the disparities.

In the medical journal JAMA Network in April, Dr. Clyde W. Yancy wrote “evidence of potentially egregious health care disparities is now apparent.”

At an April 13 news conference, Gov. Polis told reporters Colorado was seeing similar trends. The COVID-19 outbreak was disproportionately prevalent among African American, Hispanic and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander people in Colorado, he said. That was according to new data from the state.

For instance, state figures at the time showed while Latino people make up about 22 percent of the state’s population, they represented about 28 percent of its COVID-19 cases. Black residents are about 4 percent of the population but represented about 7 percent of cases. Similar disparities have held true in the following months.

State officials said differences for all three groups were statistically significant. Also, the impact was the opposite for white and Asian people, who made up a disproportionately smaller portion of cases.

The state continues to provide data analysis via a recently revamped website. It updates case data by race and ethnicity and other factors.

Members of the Equity Response Team say the work they were doing is as critical as ever

Gómez said given the intense and disproportionate impact the pandemic is having on traditionally underserved communities, the work to reverse those trends is as critical as ever.

“Pandemic or not, there is a huge need to address the health disparities in the state,” she said.

Shelby Wieman, the governor’s spokesperson, said via email that based in part upon the ERT’s recommendations, “we’ve been able to make tremendous strides” in demographic data collection and accessibility of testing.

She said the state is also planning a statewide informational marketing campaign.

A spokesperson from the state health department said it has chosen a media vendor for the campaign. Its goal is to increase mask wearing and the practice of physical distancing. It aims to inform young adults, adults over the age of 65, Black Coloradans, Spanish-speaking Coloradans, and English-speaking Hispanic or Latino Coloradans.

The ads will run in November and December.