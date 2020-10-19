The Details On Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 2A

This initiative asks voters three things:

To allow the city of Colorado Springs to retain money that would otherwise be refunded under the Colorado Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. The money would go toward public safety, although the exact use is unspecified;

If the city can collect and retain the full amount of city revenues in fiscal year 2020;

If the city can base next year's spending limitations on 2019 revenue levels.

Simply put, this measure aims to keep the local economy operating at 2019 levels in order to help Colorado Springs recover from the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative would exempt the city from “ratcheting down” its tax revenue base. The exemption would not be permanent, though.

If voters decide to let the city keep the money that would otherwise be refunded, Colorado Springs will retain $1.9 million to be used for public safety. The refund translates to about $7 per household, according to Dr. Tatiana Bailey, Director of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Economic Forum in the College of Business. For a four-person household, that's a refund of $1.50 per person.

"The city can use that $1.9 million to help ensure that we get back to pre-COVID economic growth," Bailey said. "That money has been gathered through sales and use tax because consumers are actively buying and businesses are actively buying. And why are they doing that? Because of good economic times."

Bailey said the key points of Issue 2A are that it's not a tax increase and it aims to prevent local and state government from having to provide the increased unemployment benefits, Medicaid payments, food stamps, etc. with a lower tax base brought on by the pandemic.