Colorado Springs Issues 2B And 2C: Does Parkland Deserve A Higher Threshold Before Sale Or Transfer, And If So, How?

If both measures pass, the measure with the most votes would be enacted.

The ballot issues stem, in part, from a controversy a number of years ago, when the city brokered a land swap with the Broadmoor. It was a highly contentious exchange, approved 6-3 by city council, in which opponents sued the city to try and prevent the trade from moving forward. Ultimately, the Colorado Supreme Court rejected the suit.

Both 2B and 2C were referred to the ballot in August by city council on 5-4 votes. Only Councilor Jill Gaebler—who was among the "no" votes for the agreement that included Strawberry Fields—voted to send both measures to the ballot. Of the other council members, each supported one measure or the other.

Issue 2B

Issue 2B comes from the group Protect Our Parks (POPS), led by Kent Obee. Obee is a long-time parks advocate in Colorado Springs and once served on the TOPS Working Committee. The TOPS Working Committee manages the funds generated from a voter-approved sales tax geared specifically toward trails, open space, and parks.

Obee opposed the Broadmoor land swap involving the parcel known as Strawberry Fields and resigned from the board of the Trails and Open Space Coalition, or TOSC, over the group's stance on it.

"If we really wanted the properties that the Broadmoor was offering," Obee said. "We could have bought them with TOPS [funding] … When you have that go-to-the-voters, people find if it's really important, you find other ways of doing it. But you don't trade off existing parkland to get something new."