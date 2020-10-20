All National Forest Land Is Now Closed In These Five Counties To Prevent New Wildfires

The U.S. Forest Service is temporarily closing some National Forest land to try to prevent new wildfires.

Multiple recently ignited and growing fires throughout the northern Colorado Front Range led to the decision to close all National Forest land in five counties — Clear Creek, Jefferson, Gilpin, Boulder and Larimer counties.

“The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing on our Forests this year is historic," said Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest Supervisor Monte Williams in a statement. "These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and our firefighters, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are confident that the risk of new fire starts has decreased."