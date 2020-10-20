Evacuees Of Calwood, Lefthand Canyon Fires Await Word On Their Homes, Others Learn Of Total Losses

Betty and Art Annecharico lived in their house just off U.S. 36 in Boulder County for about 25 years. On Saturday, they had about 15 minutes to leave it as the Calwood fire tore through the area.

And on Monday, they learned that the house has been burned to the ground. According to the Boulder County Sheriff Office’s preliminary list of damaged property, the house is a total loss. Betty Annecharico said so is her daughter Cindi Grant’s car. She was there to help her parents pack up and get out safely.

“We left with basically what was on our back and a few things of paperwork and that's about it,” Annecharico said.

She said they drove through flames to get out of her neighborhood, the Mountain Ridge subdivision — where 16 homes burned down. About two dozen total structures have been destroyed in the Calwood fire, according to the sheriff’s office. Annecharico said a friend in the sheriff’s office took pictures of where her house once stood, but she and her husband won’t be able to see the wreckage themselves yet.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Burned homes from the Cal-Wood fire in the Mountain Ridge neighborhood north of Boulder on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The fire began on Saturday,

“They told us that might be a couple of days because it's still hot, but just seeing the pictures, it makes it a reality,” she said. “I'm 77. He's 79. We never expected this time in our life to have to start over again.”

Resident Andrew Ainslie said the neighborhood to the south of Mountain Ridge has largely been spared. On Monday, he was standing on Nelson Road in Boulder County, just east of the Lake of the Pines development where he lives. He said he could see from the road that his house was still standing, and he credits the firefighting crews.

“They laid a long streak of fire retardant, south to north, just right above our houses,” he said. “The whole of Lake of the Pines looks to be in good shape. If it hadn't been for those aircraft dropping retardant, we'd all be gone.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Andrew Ainslie’s home was spared from damage in the Calwood fire, which began on Saturday in the foothills north of Boulder. He was watching his neighborhood through binoculars on Monday morning, Oct. 19 on a dirt crossroads of Nelson Road and North 39th Street.

The Calwood fire ignited on Saturday and quickly grew to 8,788 acres by Sunday afternoon, just as another fire took off in Boulder County. The Lefthand Canyon and Calwood fires have put residents on edge — and pushed them to pack up their belongings, as a precaution or because of mandatory orders.