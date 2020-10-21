Lawsuit Says Boulder Valley School District Is Failing to Educate Its Special Needs Students

A federal class action lawsuit filed against the Boulder Valley School District Tuesday alleges the district has failed to educate the district’s 3,700 special needs children while COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

The suit asks Boulder Valley schools to offer the option for in-person learning five days a week for children with disabilities. Right now, the district offers in-person learning two days a week. It alleges that many special needs students have gone without services for months.

“We have to prioritize our most vulnerable populations,” said Denver-area educational civil rights attorney Igor Raykin. He said some children with mild or moderate special education needs may be able to get by in an online environment but that is not the case for students with severe needs.

“There is no substitute for that [in-person] presence,” he said. “Online will not work for them. They have to be in the classroom…I think we're seeing right now just how absolutely vital our schools are and when they're not providing these services, then the damage is substantial.”

The complaint claims that by allowing students with developmental or physical disabilities to receive in-person education only two days a week, the district is failing to comply with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

The district says it has been working hard during a crisis to serve all of the district’s 31,000 students, including those with special needs. In its reintroduction to school plan, it outlines that students in intensive special education programs in grades three through 12 could attend in person two days a week starting Sept. 29.

“We understand that for many families the pandemic and its impact on schools has been extremely challenging,” the district said in a statement. “BVSD remains dedicated to providing students with special needs with a free appropriate public education as part of its mission to create challenging, meaningful and engaging learning opportunities so that all children thrive and are prepared for successful, civically engaged lives.”

Federal law requires public schools to provide academic, social-emotional and other services to children with disabilities. That happens through trained staff including teachers, psychologists, social workers, counselors and occupational therapists. The law requires that each student receive the special education services outlined in individualized education plans (IEPs). Those are highly detailed plans of action spelling out accommodations and goals for the student, based on their needs.

The lawsuit against BVSD was filed on behalf of two families of children with severe disabilities. The students named in the suit, identified by their initials, need extensive accommodations that can only be met when he and others are physically present, rather than through a screen.