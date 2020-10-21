Police And Politicians Are At Odds Over Whether Aurora’s No-Knock Warrant Ban Will Make City Safer

Aurora has banned no-knock warrants but politicians and police officers still disagree on whether the move will make community members and police safer.

No-knock warrants have been in the headlines after the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Taylor was a Black emergency room technician who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March in her apartment. Police were executing a no-knock warrant.

A no-knock warrant is issued by a judge and allows law enforcement to enter a property without knocking, ringing a doorbell, or otherwise notifying the residents.

Taylor's death sparked nationwide protests and cities across the country to reconsider their laws on this kind of warrant.

Aurora is the first Colorado city to ban the policy, though other cities have considered doing the same, said to Aurora City Councilwoman Angela Lawson, who sponsored the bill. The measure passed a City Council vote 7-3 Monday night.

Sgt. Mark Sears, president of the Aurora Police Union said the ban puts people and officers in more danger.

"It allows the bad people of Aurora to have more rights and that's kind of what it seems like the people in Aurora, especially city council in Aurora, is focusing on," he said. "You're endangering citizens when you do these things, when you make these ridiculous ordinances."