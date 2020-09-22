Colorado Springs City Council Appoints 11 Residents To Lead Newly Formed Police Accountability Commission

Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved 11 residents to serve on a commission focused on police accountability and transparency. Two alternates were also approved.

Current community discussions on a police accountability group started in May after national protests over the death of George Floyd.

In July, city council approved a Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission aimed at improving community relationships with the police department and offering policy recommendations.

Over 800 people applied to be on the commission. That number was narrowed down to 27 finalists who recently went through interviews.

Council members deliberated on a final list of candidates in mid-September, and presented them for a vote of approval at the Sept. 22 council meeting.

Council members commented on the large number of applicants, saying it was a sign of the community's investment in the commission.

"All of us want what is best for our community," council member Wayne Williams said. "I'm excited to have such wonderful people be selected. I don't think I've ever gone through a process that started with 800 people and wound up with 13 before."

Council members David Geislinger and Bill Murray both said they look forward to the commission's data-driven recommendations to the council.

"If you see something that you think needs to be addressed, as an individual, as a group, come and challenge us," Geislinger said. "That's what we're here for and don't be afraid to speak. It's a check and balance that's being implemented here."