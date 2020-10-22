New Phone App To Track Colorado Coronavirus Exposure Will Arrive This Weekend

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is launching new mobile technology this weekend to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Exposure Notification System is a mobile service developed by teams at Google and Apple. CDPHE worked with local public health jurisdictions across the state to coordinate the rollout, said Sarah Tuneberg, special COVID-19 advisor for the department.

Tuneberg said the service uses push notifications and Bluetooth to share information. On Apple iPhones, it will be part of the settings. For Android users, it will be a downloadable app.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can share those results without personal, identifying information attached. People who came into contact with someone who tested positive would then receive a push notification alerting them of possible exposure. An exposure, in this case, would be being within six feet of the phone of someone who tested positive for at least ten minutes.

The app also provides information on closest testing locations and instructions on how to self-quarantine.

Tuneberg said the service does not share or store any personal user data. The app uses Bluetooth instead of GPS to ensure people's locations are not being tracked.

A recent study at the University of Oxford modeled the app's effectiveness by using three counties in Washington state. The researchers found that 15 percent of the county populations using the app could potentially reduce the infection rate by 8 percent and deaths by 6 percent.