How The East Troublesome Fire Has Damaged Rocky Mountain National Park So Far

As firefighters work to contain the various wildfires burning across the high country, the Rocky Mountain National Park — which is south and east of two of the largest burning right now — has seen some damage.

On Wednesday, the East Troublesome Fire, the second-largest wildfire in recorded state history, moved into the west side of the park, prompting evacuations of park staff and residents of Grand Lake, according to Kyle Patterson, management specialist/public affairs officer for RMNP.

"There appears to be some structure loss on the west side of the park, but initial assessment indicates that it is minimal," Patterson wrote in a statement issued Friday morning. "At this time, we are unable to fully assess those impacts."