Wintry Blast Is Good News For Crews Fighting East Troublesome And Cameron Peak Fires. But It Could Be Bad News For Pipes In Evacuated Homes.

A red flag warning on Saturday to a winter storm watch on Sunday, the conditions for the fires burning in Colorado just got a little less hospitable -- but could create problems for evacuees who rushed out of their homes, not thinking they would need to winterize them first.

As forecast, a cold front moved into northern Colorado, and temperatures around the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires dropped Saturday night and are expected to keep diving into the single digits, at least until Tuesday.

Noel Livingston, the incident commander of the East Troublesome fire in Grand County, said Sunday morning that the increased humidity from the snow is good news for the firefighting crews.

“That snow is going to obviously dampen any potential fire spread. We'll take advantage of the weather while we can,” he said. “I anticipate a good productive day.”

The National Weather Service in Boulder said this storm could dump about a foot of snow in Grand and Larimer counties where two major fires are burning.