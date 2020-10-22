PHOTOS: Smoke Blankets Grand County From East Troublesome, Cameron Peak Fires
Wednesday night, the East Troublesome fire burning in Grand County exploded in size — jumping from 30,000 acres to more than 125,000.
The fire prompted immediate evacuations of hundreds of people in Grand Lake and the surrounding areas.
Crews fighting the fire expect another day of large fire growth.
Nearby — north of Grand Lake and west of Fort Collins — the Cameron Peak fire is still actively burning, at more than 206,000 acres.
Here's a look at what our reporters are seeing.
Early Thursday morning, in Granby
Around 2 a.m., CPR News Visuals Editor Hart Van Denburg arrived in Granby in Grand County, which is about 15 miles from Grand Lake.
Early Thursday Morning, in Estes Park
Around 6 a.m., Denverite photojournalist Kevin J. Beaty and CPR News climate reporter Michael E. Sakas arrived in Estes Park. While stopping for coffee at Big Horn, Kevin ran into firefighters fueling up for the day.
Thursday morning, in Grand County
At 9:15 a.m., Rocky Mountain National Park announced it was closed to visitors due to fire activity on the west side of the Continental Divide. "Currently, air quality is hazardous," the park tweeted.
Thursday late morning, north of Estes Park
Later in the morning, around 10:30 a.m., Kevin headed north of Estes Park, closer to the Cameron Peak fire.