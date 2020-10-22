Wednesday night, the East Troublesome fire burning in Grand County exploded in size — jumping from 30,000 acres to more than 125,000.

The fire prompted immediate evacuations of hundreds of people in Grand Lake and the surrounding areas.

Crews fighting the fire expect another day of large fire growth.

Nearby — north of Grand Lake and west of Fort Collins — the Cameron Peak fire is still actively burning, at more than 206,000 acres.

Here's a look at what our reporters are seeing.