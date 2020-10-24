Estes Park Gets New Evacuation Orders As Firefighters Anticipate A Tough Saturday For the East Troublesome Fire
Evacuation orders for the east side of Estes Park were upgraded to "mandatory" on Saturday morning, as the Larimer County Sheriff's Office advised there is "immediate and imminent danger" for residents and businesses from the East Troublesome fire.
Additionally, the sheriff's office ordered new evacuations along Highway 34 from Estes Park to Drake. The road is open going east to allow people to evacuate. Highway 36 going south from Estes Park is also open to allow people to leave, but the sheriff's office anticipates closing both 34 and 36 as soon as everyone is evacuated.
Shelter sites are open in Loveland, Westminster and Blackhawk.
With dry and windy conditions continuing today, things could get worse before they get better with snow expected for tonight and tomorrow. Also, snowy and icy conditions will complicate efforts to evacuate people, assess damage, and fight the fire.
More on Colorado's major wildfires
Meanwhile, on the north side of the Cameron Peak fire on Saturday morning, the state department of transportation reopened Highway 14 between the Fort Collins area and Walden. It had been closed for two months. Even though it's reopened, CDOT encourages people not to use the road unless they have to.
CDOT Region Transportation Director Heather Paddock in a statement, "I know people are curious about the area and the fire, but there will be plenty of time to return to the area when conditions are better.
"We wanted to open this road to allow access for people who need this travel option right now as other routes have closed. There is still a lot of work to be done here, and the fewer people up there right now, the better it will be for everyone."
This is a developing story and will be updated.