East Troublesome And Cameron Peak Fire Maps, Resources, Evacuation Information And More

By Francie Swidler
October 23, 2020
Jeremy Johnston evacuates from Estes Park on Thursday, Oct. 22.Jeremy Johnston evacuates from Estes Park on Thursday, Oct. 22.Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Jeremy Johnston evacuates from Estes Park on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Where things stand right now, with the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires

This page was last updated Friday, Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Live Updates On The Cameron Peak Fire

Live Updates On The East Troublesome Fire

Fire Evacuation Area Maps

East Troublesome Fire Evacuation Area, Grand County

East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Evacuation Area, Larimer County

Current Colorado Wildfire Map


Active Colorado Wildfires Not Listed On The Map:

  • Ice Fire: San Juan Mountains, 596 acres, 30 percent contained
  • Middle Fork Fire: Routt County, 20,194 acres, 5 percent contained
  • Williams Fork Fire: Arapaho National Forest, 14,670 acres, 30 percent contained
  • Mullen Fire: Wyoming-Colorado border, 176,878 acres, 81 percent contained

Shelters and Resources

Statewide Shelters and Donations:

Boulder County Donations:

Larimer and Grand County Donations:

Voting While Evacuated

In Grand County, sheriff's deputies escorted bipartisan election judges to retrieve ballots Thursday morning from the dropbox in Grand Lake — which was evacuated Wednesday night as the East Troublesome fire exploded.

Friday afternoon, Denver elections tweeted that your mail-in ballot will be accepted at any official ballot box statewide (clerks as a rule forward on any ballots received from the wrong county).

