WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
October 27, 2020
Jared Polis, front, and Jill Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, leave after a news conference.Jared Polis, front, and Jill Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, leave after a news conference.David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to remotely brief residents on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 12:30 p.m.

CPR News will carry live coverage of the briefing online only. There will be no radio broadcast. Watch the embedded live video below or watch on our Facebook page.

Colorado has been experiencing a surge that in the last few days has led to the highest daily case counts the state has yet seen since the start of the pandemic in March. Recent changes to public health orders limit gatherings to 10 people from no more than two households in most of the state.

Note: The governor's briefings don't always start on time.

