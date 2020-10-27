Several Counties Move To Tighter Restrictions As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Five counties, including Adams, Denver and Arapahoe, with high rates of positive tests, case counts and hospitalizations are enacting tighter restrictions to stymie the spread of the coronavirus, as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

On Sunday, cases hit a record high with more than 2,100 reported. As of Tuesday, Oct. 27, the 7-day average rate on new cases was 1,377 cases and the rate of positive tests was 7.69 percent. More than 1,400 new cases were reported by the state, with 538 people hospitalized.

Last week, the state health department issued an order limiting personal gatherings to no more than 10 people, from no more than two households. Several counties have taken steps to re-institute restrictions, but all are counting on residents to take individual action to prevent a return to April’s statewide shutdown.

Adams County has seen “skyrocketing” cases and moved from Level 2 to 3, which takes effect 5 p.m. Wednesday. That’s the second-highest level available; the next tightest would be the stay-at-home order issues this spring. Restaurants and retail will be limited to 25 percent capacity and gyms can only offer outdoor or virtual services, as compared to Level 2 when 50 percent capacity was permitted for most businesses.

Denver is also moving to Safer At Home Level 3, while Arapahoe, Otero and Crowley counties are all moving to Safer at Home Level 2, which restricts restaurant and indoor event capacity, indoor events to 100 people, outdoor events to 175 people and outdoor recreation activities like gathering in a park to 10 people. The restrictions in Otero and Crowley counties will kick in on Friday. On Monday, Mesa County moved to Safer At Home Level 1 and La Plata moved to Safer At Home Level 2, according to state reports.

Pueblo County is at risk of moving to Safer at Home Level 3 as well, as the county's two-week cumulative incident rate is at 337 cases. Pueblo Public Health Director Randy Evetts said a stay-at-home order is "not inevitable" but the county's numbers are "trending in that direction."