New Health Order Limits Personal Gatherings To 10 People From No More Than 2 Households In Most Counties

Personal gatherings are now limited to 10 people from no more than two households in all counties at all three "Safer at Home" levels.

The amendment to the health order primarily impacts the 29 counties under Level 1 "Safer at Home" restrictions — including Larimer, Arapahoe and Douglas counties — where gatherings had been allowed to be up to 25 people.

Personal gatherings in the 30 Colorado counties under Level 2 and Level 3 restrictions were already limited to 10 people.

Coronavirus cases are continuing to climb. State data shows social gatherings are a common exposure point among new cases, suggesting people are relaxing their precautions and interacting with more people from other households, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“We are asking all Coloradans to act with an abundance of caution to reverse these worrying trends. Right now, the virus is spreading when people from multiple households attend gatherings. We need to keep gatherings smaller and with people from fewer households — we are asking everyone to ‘shrink their bubble’ to reduce the spread,” said CDPHE executive director Jill Hunsaker Ryan in the press release.