Colorado Attorney General Accuses Fort Morgan Mobile Home Park Owner Of Voter Intimidation

The Attorney General’s Office accused a Fort Morgan mobile home park owner of engaging in voter intimidation by threatening to raise rents if Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is elected.

In a cease and desist letter dated Oct. 23, First Assistant Attorney General Rob Shapiro told mobile home park owner Edward Bernard “Bernie” Pagel that a letter Pagel sent to his tenants on Oct. 19 constituted voter intimidation.

Pagel had hand-delivered the notice to his tenants warning of the implications of a Biden win — and the benefits they’d receive if President Donald Trump won reelection.

“If Trump wins, we all win, if Biden wins, we all lose,” the notice read.

“Please understand IF Joe Biden is elected as our next president, everything you do and have to pay for will change completely. Everything will be increased. Like paying ALOT (sic) more in taxes, utilities, gasoline, new permits, fees and regulations .. everything! This also means YOUR RENT will be increased to cover these expenses. Most likely rent would DOUBLE in price!” the notice said. “IF the current president is re-elected, WE WILL NOT RAISE THE RENT FOR AT LEAST 2 YEARS. Voting is a choice and we are not telling you how to vote. WE are just informing our tenants what WE will do according to the election results.”

In the cease and desist notice, Shapiro called this “economic coercion” and a violation of state law.

“The Pagel Notice constitutes unlawful voter intimidation,” the notice said. “In particular, the Pagel Notice attempts to induce homeowners/tenants to vote against a particular candidate by stating a significant increase in rent prices if one candidate wins the presidential election.”