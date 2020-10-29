Not everyone agrees, and this is one reason the race is so close in a district where the GOP outnumbers Democrats.

Judi Lichliter said she’s a reluctant vote for Boebert.

“Because she is a Republican on the Republican ticket, that’s what I’ll do,” said the Cortez Republican who supported Rep. Scott Tipton, who was defeated in the primary. “But I am not supportive of her as an individual. I think it’s very sad that we would be sending her to Washington.”

In Boebert’s hometown of Rifle, unaffiliated voter Frank Coberly is focused more on policy positions. Instead of a page that speaks directly to issues, Boebert's campaign website has a Contract with Colorado — broad themes that aren't very Colorado specific.

“She really hasn’t said much about the issues. There’s a lot more than just the Second Amendment and freedom. There’s a thousand things that are out there, and I just don’t think she has the qualifications,” Coberly said.

Rather than specifics around health care, jobs and the coronavirus pandemic, the contract leans into America First, free markets and liberty. Coberly cited this as to why he'll vote for Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, a former state lawmaker and professor of sociology from the ski town of Steamboat Springs.

Even in deep red areas of the CD 3, you can find signs for Diane Mitch Bush, like this one outside of Cortez.

The fact that policy isn’t center stage doesn’t surprise Dr. Paul DeBell, an assistant professor of Political Science at Fort Lewis College. “Issues haven't mattered as much as sort of general tone” this election season he explained.

“Both candidates are working to make a general tone argument in terms of what the country needs right now,” DeBell said. “More general, more nationalized, 30,000-foot view, rather than getting into the nitty-gritty of issues affecting voters.”

Boebert campaign spokeswoman Laura Carno said they aren’t getting demands for detailed policy positions. Instead, her supporters “are interested that she is taking a different approach to this, as a citizen representative, as opposed to a career politician.”

Still, the outcome of this race could depend on unaffiliated voters like Coberly. They make up the biggest block of voters in this district. Richard Madrid of Durango, another unaffiliated voter, admits he had a hard time choosing between Boebert and Mitsch Bush.

“Lauren is a little bit radical and I struggled with that quite a bit,” he said. In the end, Madrid, who typically leans Republican, cast his vote for her.