Bernie Sanders And Other Proxies Are Visiting Colorado For Biden And Trump As Campaigns Keep Their Focus Elsewhere

With less than a week to go before Election Day, the candidates and their surrogates are fanning out across the country to get out the vote.

Republicans tout the accomplishments of President Donald Trump and argue he’s earned another four years. On the other side, Democrats hammer the president’s record and talk up former Vice President Joe Biden as the responsible choice.

But a lot of that is pretty invisible if you live in Colorado — at least compared to past presidential election years.

One of the biggest names to “visit” the state in this final week before the election was Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who stumped virtually for Biden via local media interviews Wednesday. He won the Democratic primary here in 2016 and 2020 and was back with the goal of rallying his supporters to return their ballots for Biden.

“We hope the people in Colorado come out in very large numbers to say that we’ve had enough of Donald Trump,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to move the country in a new direction. Have a government that stands up for working families, not just the very wealthy.”