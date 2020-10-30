Pandemic Models Forecast That Coronavirus In Colorado Could Quickly Grow Out Of Control

Unless Coloradans can change their behavior and slow the spread of COVID-19, the state could hit a record number of hospitalizations from the pandemic in two weeks, and could exceed ICU capacity by the start of 2021, or sooner.

Models from the state health department show if contacts increase over the holidays, ICU capacity could be exceeded in December.

Now, new restrictions could be coming, a top health official warned, if Coloradans are unable to reverse the trend.

“There is a small window to improve transmission control over the next few weeks,” said Dr. Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health. “To limit increasing infections and avoid peaks that could strain healthcare capacity over the next three months, a substantial increase in transmission control is needed.”

Public health experts say that means reducing contacts outside of the home, wearing a facial covering anytime in public, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distance from people outside of your household.

“We're seeing a climb (in COVID-19 numbers) that is deeper than we've seen in the first two waves. We're seeing the numbers go higher than we've seen in the first two waves,” said Dr. Mark Johnson, a former longtime Jefferson County health department director and president-elect with the Colorado Medical Society, a prominent doctors group.