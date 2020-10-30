Mesa County Had One Of The Most Open Economies In Colorado. Then The New Coronavirus Wave Hit

Just last month, Mesa County had one of the most open economies in the state, with COVID-19 restrictions that allowed for gatherings of up to 500 people.

Now, after large daily increases in coronavirus cases, public health officials there have scaled that way back.

In an announcement Thursday, Mesa County Public Health declared that indoor gatherings would now be capped at just 25 people, with outdoor gatherings maxing out at 75. The big change was at the direction of the state health department, MCPH officials said.

Less than a week before, the county had already started to further restrict public life, forcing many bars to close and gyms to allow only 25 percent capacity.

In a press release, MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr called it “really concerning” that COVID-19 case numbers were moving so quickly in the wrong direction.

‘'The last thing we want is to have to take a significant step backward in our reopening process,” he said.

Kuhr stressed it will take the entire community to help reverse that.

Part of returning to the state’s most open level on its COVID-19 dial (known as “Protect Your Neighbors” status) would mean Mesa County would need to have 75 or fewer cases every two weeks. Instead, as of Friday, it’s had nearly 600 cases during the previous two weeks.