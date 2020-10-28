Coronavirus Outbreaks Set New Record As A Third Wave Of Infections Keeps Growing

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive results, averaged over seven days, reached 7 percent in the data released Wednesday, the first time it has been that high since May 30. The number of people hospitalized in Colorado with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 also shot up from 648 to 721 — an 11 percent increase in a single day.

The numbers all make clear that Colorado has entered a third wave of the virus — one that has already far surpassed the second wave in July when, at its peak, 412 confirmed and suspected COVID patients were hospitalized and the seven-day test positivity rate reached 5.55 percent.

At the pandemic’s Colorado peak in April, the seven-day positivity rate reached 22.42 percent, but the state tested so few people at the time that it was impossible to know how widespread the virus might have been. More than 1,200 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at one point in April.

So far, the difference in this wave is that the virus has not reached the most vulnerable Coloradans as pervasively as it did in April — though there are concerning signs there too.

Reports of deaths can lag by several days, and the state reported Wednesday that 14 people suffering from COVID-19 died on Oct. 20 alone. That’s the largest number recorded on a single day since June 5, at the end of the initial wave.

The state releases data on outbreaks on Wednesdays, and as the number of those has grown, their location has also shifted since the beginning of the pandemic.

In March and April, when CDPHE began releasing outbreak data, nearly all outbreaks occurred at facilities housing the elderly or other vulnerable populations.

As the economy reopened, it shifted to workplaces. The food supply was hit particularly hard with outbreaks of hundreds of workers at both the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley and the Steven Roberts Original Desserts factory in Aurora. Now the occurrence of outbreaks has become much more widespread and includes a wider segment of the population.