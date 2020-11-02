Two Men, One Carrying A Weapon, Attempted To Film Voters Dropping Off Ballots In Littleton Monday

Arapahoe County officials on Monday called police on two men, one of them carrying a gun on his hip, who were standing outside of a Littleton drop box location filming voters as they returned ballots.

The incident occurred at the drop box outside the main Arapahoe County building on Prince Street in Littleton, which includes a Department of Motor Vehicles office. Several county employees saw the men, said Peg Perl, Arapahoe County Elections Director.

“We had some concerns from voters who felt unsafe and we had to involve law enforcement,” Perl said. “They are now gone.”

It is unknown whether the men were cited for their activities. Littleton Police did not immediately return calls for comment. Under Colorado law it is a misdemeanor to “impede, prevent, or otherwise interfere with the free exercise of the elective franchise.”

A spokesman with State Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office confirmed they are looking into the report as a possible form of voter intimidation and working with local law enforcement.

Several previous reports of voter intimidation across the state have been found to be untrue -- at least so far, state and county officials said.

The state Attorney General’s Office accused a Fort Morgan mobile home park landlord of voter intimidation last week, after he threatened to raise rents on his tenants if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is elected.

First Assistant Attorney General Rob Shapiro sent a cease and desist letter, which was signed by the park owner.

