Feeling Overwhelmed By Election Day? Escape Into Your Earbuds With These 5 Podcasts

There are days when we could use an escape hatch from daily life. I’ve had a lot of those days this year. You’re limping through the same rotten 2020 as me, so maybe you can relate.

I love podcasts, and they come in handy at times like these. When I need a few minutes away, I pop in my earbuds, walk to the park and find some lengthy stories and interviews to savor. It always helps my mood.

Today is Election Day. But maybe you’ve already voted, or you just need to step away before you check your phone obsessively for early results tonight. If that sounds like you, I’m here to help.

See, I like podcasts so much I help make them here at Colorado Public Radio. So if you crave some election-free listening today, try these five picks made right here in Colorado. (Full disclosure: I helped create a lot of these episodes. But we worked really hard on them, so I hope you’ll give them a shot.)

Happy listening! And I promise you, politics and election suspense will absolutely be waiting for you whenever you finish checking out these episodes.

On Something: Cannabis on the Menu

CPR’s show about cannabis legalization had a great second season, including an interview with weed hero Willie Nelson and a powerful episode about how racist policies tied to the War on Drugs affect Black communities.

But right now, I recommend something lighter: A surprisingly moving story about Harold Sims, a Denver chef who used cannabis as an ingredient in his cooking, and introduced African cuisine to a huge audience in the process. Spend a half-hour with Sims and you’ll feel like you made a new friend.

Listen to that episode here.