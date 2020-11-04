Election 2020: Here’s Who Colorado Is Sending To Congress

Boebert has never held political office and offered little in the way of policy proposals during her run. Instead, she released a Contract with Colorado that spoke of broad conservative ideals but did not lay out specific proposals for her large congressional district that spans from liberal resort towns to deep red ranching communities.

The 3rd Congressional District is the largest district by land area in Colorado and one of the largest in the country. It includes the Western Slope and curves like a fish hook in the south, across the San Luis Valley, to catch Pueblo and a bit of the Eastern Plains.

— Caitlyn Kim

Colorado's 4th Congressional District: Republican Rep. Ken Buck

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck at a watch party for President Donald Trump’s convention acceptance speech on Thursday evening Aug. 27, 2020, in Windsor.

Republican Rep. and Colorado GOP chairman Ken Buck has been reelected in the 4th Congressional District. He has represented this solidly Republican seat since he was first elected in 2014.

The Freedom Caucus member has been a strict fiscal conservative and is one of the only Republicans to have voted against all coronavirus relief measures. (The exception being the Paycheck Protection Program extension that passed the House on July 1 by unanimous consent.)

Buck has served on the Judiciary Committee since 2015 and has been a leading voice in Congress on anti-trust issues surrounding some of the country’s largest tech companies. This was his first session as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The 4th Congressional District includes much of the rural Eastern Plains along with Greeley, Longmont, Castle Rock and Parker.

— Caitlyn Kim

Colorado's 5th Congressional District: Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn

AP Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn has been reelected to Colorado's 5th congressional district.

Rep. Doug Lamborn, who has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2007, will return to Congress for an eighth term. Before his time in Congress, he served in the state legislature for 11 years.

Lamborn serves on the House Armed Services Committee and is the ranking member of the Readiness Subcommittee. With five military installations in the Colorado Springs area, Lamborn has focused much of efforts in Congress on military issues. He also sits on the House Natural Resources Committee.

The 5th Congressional District includes El Paso, Fremont, Teller, Park and Chaffee counties.

— Megan Verlee

Colorado's 6th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Jason Crow

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Rep. Jason Crow greets motorists at Alameda and Abiline in Aurora on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Democrat Rep. Jason Crow won his bid for a second term, in one of Colorado’s truly purplish congressional districts.

The former Army Ranger and lawyer saw his national standing increase in 2020, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi selected him to be one of the House Impeachment Managers in the Senate trial against the president.

House Republicans had hoped to win the seat back after Crow knocked out former Republican Rep. Mike Coffman in 2018, but his challenger, former state party chair Steve House, received little support from the national party. Especially as the map for Republicans showed more seats to defend than initially hoped, including Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

The 6th Congressional District is located in central Colorado and includes all of Aurora, Centennial, Littleton, Brighton and Henderson.

— Caitlyn Kim

Colorado's 7th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter

David Zalubowski/AP U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter hands out flyers during a car rally for Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, at East High School late Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Denver.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter will return to Congress to serve an eighth term representing Denver’s northern and western suburbs.

Perlmutter serves on three committees in the House: Rules; Financial Services; and Science, Space and Technology. During his time in office, he’s rarely appeared in the national spotlight and instead built a reputation for constituent services.

Perlmutter briefly joined the Democratic governor’s race in 2017 but dropped out shortly after fellow Congressman Jared Polis got in.

The 7th Congressional District is Colorado’s newest district; when it was drawn up following the 2020 census, it was fairly balanced. A Republican, Bob Beauprez, originally held the seat. When he left after two terms to run for governor, Perlmutter won the open race and has held it ever since. However, this could be his last time representing much of the district; Colorado will begin redistricting in 2021. The state is expected to gain an eighth House seat, a change that will likely require the reworking of the metro area’s current political borders.

The 7th Congressional District covers Denver's western suburbs including Golden, Lakewood, Arvada and Westminster.

— Megan Verlee