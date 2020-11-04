Lauren Boebert Declares Victory, Mitsch Bush Concedes In CD3 Race

Boebert, a Rifle restaurant owner and married mother of four, ran as a no-compromise conservative, promising to support President Donald Trump’s agenda and the Constitution, and challenge Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She burst on Colorado’s political scene when she confronted then-presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke in September 2019 over gun rights.

“I was one of the gun-owning Americans who heard you speak regarding your ‘Hell yes I’m going to take your AR-15s and AK-47s,’” she told O’Rourke. “Well, I’m here to say ‘Hell no you’re not.’”

Her easy defeat of incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton in the primary in June, where she ran to the right of Tipton, took many people by surprise. He had nabbed the endorsement of Trump in the primary.

Even with the pandemic, Boebert campaigned in person across the district right up until Election Day. Trump also helped her campaign, endorsing her campaign, inviting Boebert to the White House when he accepted the Republican nomination, and holding a short telerally with Boebert in October.

Boebert has never held political office and offered little in the way of policy proposals during her run. Instead, she put out a Contract with Colorado that spoke of broad conservative ideals but did not lay out many specific proposals for her large congressional district that spans liberal resort towns to deep red ranching communities. Her campaign spokesperson said her supporters liked her different approach to Congress, that of a “citizen representative, as opposed to a career politician.”