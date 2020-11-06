Trump Administration Picks Colorado Scientist To Lead Its Next Climate Assessment

A well-respected Colorado scientist will lead the next national report on the causes and consequences of climate change.

The Washington Post reports Betsy Weatherhead, a Nobel Laureate atmospheric scientist, will direct the next National Climate Assessment. A government webpage describes the report as the “State of the Union” on climate change, written to give the country the best possible picture of what’s happening to the atmosphere and where it’s headed.

The last National Climate Assessment, released in 2018, found it’s “extremely likely” humans are responsible for climbing global temperatures since the mid-20th Century, mainly due to the release of greenhouse gas emissions.

Weatherhead not only has a great name for the job, but she also has experience helping assemble other larger reports on global warming, including the United Nations International Panel on Climate Change assessments. The work earned her a share of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the IPCC and Al Gore in 2007.

Weatherhead currently works for Jupiter Intelligence, a private company that advises businesses and governments about climate risks. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Boulder and New York City. While at the University of Colorado Boulder, Weatherhead worked with the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, where she studied Arctic climate change and climate forecast models.