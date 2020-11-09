After A Break From Music, Zach Heckendorf Is Back And ‘Touring’ From His Denver Apartment

Heckendorf recently released the album "HAWK TALK." He also moved back to Denver this summer after studying creative writing at Columbia University in New York City.

"I'm much better built for writing songs. I learned so much, but I struggled my way through the fiction writing. You can get away with more in songs."

The record arrives when live music is at a standstill. Amidst the pandemic, Heckendorf has been playing for digital audiences via a recent "virtual tour" — where he partnered with music clubs across the country to stream live performances.

A digital stream isn't quite the same as connecting with fans in person and on stage, but Heckendorf is getting the hang of it for now.

"You have to be doubly as energetic in order to just come off as normal energetic. If I show up and I'm in my normal, calm performance state, that doesn't translate very well. I have to really put on the makeup."