Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova is resigning from her position after two years to accept a position with the Dallas Independent School District.

“I am sad to be leaving Denver, but I will be eternally grateful to everyone I have worked with and learned from over the past decades,” she said in a statement Friday afternoon. “I will work with the Board and the senior-leadership team over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition, and I want you to know that Denver will forever be home to me.”

The child of Mexican-American parents and a first-generation college graduate, Cordova was educated in Denver Public Schools and spent 31 years working in the district. Cordova has been a classroom teacher, a principal, chief academic officer and chief schools officer. She will be the deputy superintendent of leading and learning in Dallas.

Under her tenure, she led negotiations for the district during a turbulent teacher strike, helped the district weather a “bomb cyclone” snowstorm, budget cuts and reorganizations, and a global pandemic.

“Throughout all of this, we've invested in our classrooms and our teachers; strengthened our connections and collaboration with our educators and leaders; elevated equity as the defining value driving all of our work.”

Cordova said she is most proud of her work on pushing equity to the forefront. More educators got training in culturally responsive practices and the district adopted a Black Excellence resolution that requires the district to monitor and accelerate academic achievement among Black students. She said despite the global pandemic and the sudden move to remote learning, the district had record-high graduation rates, record-low remediation rates and more students than ever taking and passing rigorous courses.

She and other district leaders more recently came under fire from parents for decisions to delay in-person learning at the beginning of the school year while other districts moved forward. The criticism amplified after returning elementary school students to in-person learning recently, only to move them back home to remote as COVID-19 rates skyrocketed.

