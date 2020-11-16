Who Could Get The Coronavirus Vaccine First In Colorado? Health Care Workers, Marginalized Communities And Others

With word of two effective vaccines for COVID-19 possibly on the horizon, Colorado is now faced with figuring out how to store, distribute and track the precious vials.

On Monday, drug manufacturer Moderna announced that early data found its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5 percent effective. That comes on the heels of last week’s announcement by Pfizer that its vaccine was 90 percent effective.

Neither has been approved for distribution, but even without peer review of the data, the developments offer a possible way out of the pandemic.

In October, Colorado submitted a draft plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that provided a blueprint for how the vaccine would be distributed and which Coloradans would be the first to get them.

Gov. Jared Polis optimistically predicted the state could get 100,000 to 200,000 doses in December and early January. The state plan calls for health care workers to be first in line for the vaccine, including those who work in assisted living facilities.

“They're obviously the greatest risk," Polis said in an interview last week. “Some of them have come down with COVID. They deal with patients with COVID.”

First responders like police, firefighters, corrections workers and others deemed members of Colorado’s “critical” workforce would be next, then residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, followed by people living in close quarters like prisons and shelters for the homeless.

Another category, essential workers — think those who work at grocery stores and meatpacking plants — would be prioritized next, and then Coloradans over 65 and those with pre-existing conditions.

The draft plan also points to marginalized communities, particularly people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. Planners say they considered those inequities in prioritizing which groups get the vaccine first.