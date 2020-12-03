The Coronavirus Vaccine Is Coming. That Means Planning For The Largest Vaccination Effort In Modern Times

When the first planeload of COVID-19 vaccine arrives soon at Denver International Airport, it will be tightly packed in dry ice. It will be carefully unloaded and placed with delivery drivers, and they will be charged with taking it into what looks like, at least for now, an uncertain future.

As the vaccine nears distribution, as soon as a week or two from now, much work remains to be done in Colorado. For starters, the exact order of who will get it first has not yet been set. The facilities and people who will be giving the injections are also unsettled.

“Unfortunately the plan is still in progress, and that is a concern,” said Mark Johnson, president-elect of Colorado Medical Society and the interim director of Jefferson County Public Health.

Despite that uncertainty though, local public health directors feel confident the state can handle what will be the largest vaccination effort in modern times.

“We'll use every aspect of our health care delivery system to make this successful,” said Joni Reynolds, the public health director in Gunnison County who serves on the state vaccine planning team, as well as a longtime veteran of public health in Colorado. “We'll see primary care docs involved, health care systems, large hospitals, small hospitals, pharmacies, public health, all kinds of efforts will be made to provide the vaccine in different settings.”

The vaccine planning is happening amidst an epic third wave of cases in the U.S. and Colorado, where the percentage of tests coming back positive, averaged over a week, has risen for three days, even before data comes in from post-Thanksgiving testing.

But hope has come in the form of promising data from Moderna and Pfizer that show their vaccines are more than 90 percent effective against COVID-19. Forty million doses could be available within weeks if the Food and Drug Administration grants emergency use authorization.

“Help is in fact on the way,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who joined Colorado Gov. Jared Polis for a Tuesday press conference. “Vaccines are literally on the threshold for us.”

Fauci said that the top priority groups will likely get the vaccine through the end of December to March, and by April the vaccine will be available for everyone who wants it.

“Once we get there, we can crush this outbreak just the way we did with smallpox, with polio and with measles. So we can do it,” said Fauci.