Meatpacking Giant JBS Battles New Coronavirus Outbreaks At Greeley Plant And Corporate Offices

The coronavirus respite at a Greeley meatpacking plant did not last long.

Just more than a month after one of the state’s most serious workplace outbreaks was declared resolved, the JBS plant is once again confronting a COVID-19 outbreak among its plant workers, according to a statewide outbreak report released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The new outbreak, which began Nov. 17, first appeared on last week’s report with 20 confirmed infections. That grew over the past week to at least 32 workers at JBS, all of whom have lab-confirmed cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The slow growth indicates that the virus may not be sweeping unchecked through the plant as it did in the spring. That outbreak, which began April 3 in the massive plant, eventually sickened 292 workers who had confirmed cases of the disease and another three who were suspected of having it, but not confirmed.

It took six and a half months to resolve. Six JBS workers in the plant died from COVID-19 and a seventh, in the corporate office, also died.

Kim Cordova, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, said she has been watching the third wave of COVID-19 infections in Colorado with concern, worried that the virus would once again reach her union members in Greeley.

“We're really worried about things turning deadly again," said Cordova, who is also an international vice president for the UFCW union. “These workers don't have opportunity for social distancing ... They don't have control over it."