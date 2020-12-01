WATCH LIVE: Dr. Anthony Fauci To Join Gov. Jared Polis For Colorado Coronavirus Briefing

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is scheduled to join Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in a remote update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at noon.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Polis revealed over the weekend that he and his partner Marlon Reis have both tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Colorado lawmakers and staff were notified that an employee of the House Republicans who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently spent time on the House floor that day during a special session of the legislature.