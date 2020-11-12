When One Rural Colorado Doctor Caught Coronavirus, The Repercussions Extended Far Past His Own Health

Kurt Papenfus, a doctor in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, started to feel sick around Halloween. He developed a scary cough, diarrhea and a headache.

In the midst of a pandemic, the news that he had COVID-19 wasn’t surprising, but Papenfus’ illness would have repercussions far beyond his health.

Papenfus is the lone full-time emergency room doc in the town of 900, not far from the Kansas line.

“I'm chief of staff and medical director of everything at Keefe Memorial Hospital currently in Cheyenne County, Colorado,” he said.

Just 16 people in the county have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

With him sick, the hospital is scrambling to find a replacement and could have to divert emergency patients elsewhere. As coronavirus cases in rural Colorado, and the eastern plains especially, surge to unprecedented levels, Papenfus’ illness is a test case for how the pandemic could impact the fragile rural healthcare system.

“He is the main guy. And it is a very large challenge,” said Stella Worley, CEO of the hospital.

If she can’t find someone to fill in while he’s sick, she may have to divert trauma and emergency patients nearly 40 miles south to Burlington.

“Time is life sometimes,” she said. “And that is not something you ever want to do.”

Courtesy of Dr. Kurt Papenfus A chest X-ray of Dr. Papenfus' chest, which he said shows pneumonia growing in both lungs. A week earlier, his chest X-ray was normal.

'The 'rona beast is a very nasty beast'

Papenfus, a lively 63-year-old now installed in a hospital bed in St. Joseph’s in Denver, is eager to sound the alarm about the disease he calls the ‘rona.

“The ‘rona beast is a very nasty beast and it is not fun. It has a very mean temper. It loves a fight and it loves to keep coming after you,” he said.

He isn’t sure where he picked it up, but thinks it might have been a trip east in October. He says he was meticulous on the plane, sitting in the front, last on, first off. But on landing at DIA, Papenfus boarded the crowded train to the terminal and soon alarm bells went off in his head.

“There are people literally like inches from me and we're all crammed like sardines in this train,” Papenfus said. “And I'm going, ‘Oh my God, I am in a superspreader event right now.’”

A week later, the symptoms hit. He tested positive and decided to drive himself the three hours to the hospital in Denver.

“I'm not going to let anybody get in this car with me and get COVID, because I don't want to give anybody the ‘rona,” he said.

County sheriff’s deputies followed his car to be sure he made it.