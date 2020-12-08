KRCC Accepting Letters Of Interest For The Station’s Community Advisory Board

As a service to our community, KRCC invites you to explore becoming a member of the Community Advisory Board (CAB) for the radio station. The CAB has been established pursuant to the Federal Communications Act and meets a minimum of four times per year.

The purpose of the CAB is to provide input to the station leadership relating to programming, service to the community and policy decisions made by KRCC to ensure the station is meeting the specialized educational and cultural needs of the communities that we serve.



Persons interested in applying should submit letters of interest no later than 8 a.m. on Dec. 22.



Please email your letter of interest to: CAB@KRCC.org. Interested candidates will be contacted via email on Dec. 23. KRCC serves southern Colorado and we are seeking individuals who represent the diverse population that our broadcast signal serves.

Find the KRCC Community Advisory Charter here.