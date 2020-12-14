O Holy Night Is Your Christmas Carol Champion

In the end, there could only be one. And while “Silent Night” is as time-honored as they come, it wasn’t enough — “O Holy Night” is the champion carol in our bracket of Christmas classics.

And why not? It’s a carol so effective that it is said soldiers laid down their arms on a cold December night to sing it.

The Christmas truce of World War I, a long-told and almost mythological story, encapsulates the spirit of what we hope to find in the holiday season. A chance to set enmity aside, if just for a moment, and find some solace in friends, family, holiday cheer and fruitcake (probably. Let’s not get carried away…).

So let us lift our egg nogs high and toast the carol written in 1847 by a small-town French poet and his famous composer friend, Adolphe Adam, for Christmas Mass. “O Holy Night” came stateside thanks to John Sullivan Dwight, a minister who found his calling in music, specifically as a critic. He translated what we all sing and know today as the lyrics from the original French poem by Placide Cappeau and published the carol in his journal. From there it spread rapidly into church services, especially in the North where it was popular with abolitionists due to the third verse.

You’re having more than one nog anyway, so why not save some tidings of comfort and joy for the bracket of 32 songs that, we hope, was a small diversion in a tough year.

