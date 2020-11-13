The Sound Of The Season: CPR Classical’s 2020 Holiday Music Guide

Date Time Program

Thu, Nov. 26 6 a.m. A CPR Classical Thanksgiving Listen to American music throughout the day.

Thu, Nov. 26 5 p.m. Giving Thanks with John Birge For Thanksgiving, a celebration of fall, food and gratitude.

Fri, Nov. 27 6 a.m. Carol Countdown voting begins! Cast your vote by Dec. 9 at midnight to help us determine Colorado's favorite holiday music.

Fri, Nov. 27 6 a.m. The Sound of the Season begins! Hear your favorite holiday music on CPR Classical throughout each day this holiday season.

Fri, Nov. 27 9 a.m. Giving Thanks with John Birge For Thanksgiving, a celebration of fall, food and gratitude.

Fri, Nov. 27 11 a.m. Colorado Conductor Scott O'Neil breaks down the emotional DNA of the holiday favorite “White Christmas” in Italian that you'll understand. Complete daily broadcast schedule found here.

Fri, Nov. 27 12:30 p.m. Beethoven 250 Historic Concert from February 27, 1814 A re-creation of the concert debut of Symphony No. 7, Wellington's Victory and Symphony No. 8, hosted by Karla Walker.

Sat, Nov. 28 9 a.m. Comfort & Joy CPR Classical's exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio's Performance Studio.

Sat, Nov. 28 10 a.m. 250 Minutes of (your favorite!) Beethoven We asked, you answered! Hear over 4 hours of your favorite Beethoven pieces plus Beethoven stories from Coloradans, hosted by Ray White.

Sat, Nov. 28 5 p.m. Ballad of the Brown King A cantata by Margaret Bonds set to text by Langston Hughes, who felt inspired to “reinforce the image of African participation in the Nativity story”.

Sat, Nov. 28 6 p.m. Beethoven 250 Historic Concert from February 27, 1814 A re-creation of the concert debut of Symphony No. 7, Wellington's Victory and Symphony No. 8, hosted by Karla Walker.

Sun, Nov. 29 6 a.m. Sing for the Holidays! David Ginder presents America's greatest holiday choral performances.

Sun, Nov. 29 12 p.m. Tchaikovsky's “The Nutcracker” CPR Classical brings you a variety of the best recordings throughout the season of the complete beloved ballet.

Sun, Nov. 29 4 p.m. Beethoven 250 Historic Concert from February 27, 1814 A re-creation of the concert debut of Symphony No. 7, Wellington's Victory and Symphony No. 8, hosted by Karla Walker.

Mon, Nov. 30 7 a.m. Conductor Scott O'Neil Shares a Holiday Memory about an unusual instrument that adds to the magic of the season: the celesta. Complete daily broadcast schedule found here.

Mon, Nov. 30 7 p.m. Comfort & Joy CPR Classical's exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio's Performance Studio.

Tue, Dec. 1 9 a.m. 250 Minutes of (your favorite!) Beethoven We asked, you answered! Hear over 4 hours of your favorite Beethoven pieces plus Beethoven stories from Coloradans, hosted by Ray White.

Tue, Dec. 1 7 p.m. Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas 2 hours of African American spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer.

Wed, Dec. 2 9 a.m. Christmas with the Colorado Children’s Chorale Highlights from the group's 2018 and 2019 holiday performances, hosted by David Ginder.

Wed, Dec. 2 6 p.m. Tchaikovsky's “The Nutcracker” CPR Classical brings you a variety of the best recordings throughout the season of the complete beloved ballet.

Wed, Dec. 2 7 p.m. “Hodie” An exploration of Ralph Vaughan Williams' retelling of the Nativity, fusing the Christmas spirit with overtones of the English countryside.

Thu, Dec. 3 9 a.m., 7 p.m. A Classical Christmas with the Colorado Symphony An encore broadcast of the symphony's 2018 holiday concert, hosted by David Ginder.

Fri, Dec. 4 12:30 p.m. Beethoven 250 Concert: The Musical Era of the “Choral” Symphony Featuring Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 and Schubert's “Unfinished” Symphony, hosted by Karla Walker.

Fri, Dec. 4 7 p.m. “Amahl and the Night Visitors” Gian Carlo Menotti's 1951 one-act opera inspired by The Adoration of the Magi by 15th century Dutch painter, Hieronymus Bosch.

Sat, Dec. 5 10:30 a.m. The Met Opera Radio Broadcasts Return The Met opens the vaults for a new season of the legendary radi o series, beginning with Prokofiev's “War and Peace” recorded in 2002.

Sat, Dec. 5 3 p.m. Comfort & Joy CPR Classical's exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio's Performance Studio.

Sat, Dec. 5 6 p.m. Beethoven 250 Concert: The Musical Era of the “Choral” Symphony Featuring Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 and Schubert's “Unfinished” Symphony, hosted by Karla Walker.

Sun, Dec. 6 6 a.m. Sing for the Holidays! David Ginder presents America's greatest holiday choral performances.

Sun, Dec. 6 4 p.m. Beethoven 250 Concert: The Musical Era of the “Choral” Symphony Featuring Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 and Schubert's “Unfinished” Symphony, hosted by Karla Walker.

Mon, Dec. 7 7 a.m. Colorado Conductor Scott O'Neil on “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” A holiday edition of the insightful series of vignettes from the conductor and lecturer. Complete daily broadcast schedule found here.

Mon, Dec. 7 9 a.m. Colorado Holiday Spotlight Enjoy holiday music from right here in Colorado, featuring St. Martin's Chamber Choir and the Denver Brass.

Mon, Dec. 7 10 a.m. Tchaikovsky's “The Nutcracker” CPR Classical brings you a variety of the best recordings throughout the season of the complete beloved ballet.

Mon, Dec. 7 2 p.m. 250 Minutes of (your favorite!) Beethoven We asked, you answered! Hear over 4 hours of your favorite Beethoven pieces plus Beethoven stories from Coloradans, hosted by Ray White.

Mon, Dec. 7 7 p.m. Colorado Holiday Spotlight Enjoy holiday music from right here in Colorado, featuring St. Martin's Chamber Choir and the Denver Brass.

Tue, Dec. 8 9 a.m. Colorado Holiday Spotlight Enjoy holiday music from right here in Colorado, Kantorei and The Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado.

Tue, Dec. 8 2 p.m. Comfort & Joy CPR Classical's exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio's Performance Studio.

Tue, Dec. 8 7 p.m. Colorado Holiday Spotlight Enjoy holiday music from right here in Colorado, featuring Kantorei and The Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado.

Wed, Dec. 9 9 a.m. Colorado Holiday Spotlight Enjoy holiday music recorded in CPR's Performance Studio.

Wed, Dec. 9 1 p.m. Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas 2 hours of African American spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer.

Wed, Dec. 9 7 p.m. Colorado Holiday Spotlight Enjoy holiday music recorded in CPR's Performance Studio.

Wed, Dec. 9 11:59 p.m. Carol Countdown voting ends! Cast your vote by Dec. 9 at midnight to help us determine Colorado's favorite holiday music.

Thu, Dec. 10 8 a.m. Stories of Hanukkah begins The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Thu, Dec. 10 9 a.m. Colorado Holiday Spotlight Enjoy holiday music from right here in Colorado, featuring The Colorado Symphony.

Thu, Dec. 10 4 p.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Thu, Dec. 10 7 p.m. Colorado Holiday Spotlight Enjoy holiday music from right here in Colorado, featuring The Colorado Symphony.

Fri, Dec. 11 8 a.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Fri, Dec. 11 9 a.m. Colorado Holiday Spotlight Enjoy holiday music from right here in Colorado, featuring choice selections from the Colorado Children's Chorale.

Fri, Dec. 11 12:30 p.m. Beethoven 250 Historic Concert from December 22, 1808 Part I A re-creation of this historic concert featuring Symphony No. 6, Piano Concerto No. 4 and more, hosted by Karla Walker.

Fri, Dec. 11 4 p.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Fri, Dec. 11 4:05 p.m. Tchaikovsky's “The Nutcracker” CPR Classical brings you a variety of the best recordings throughout the season of the complete beloved ballet.

Fri, Dec. 11 7 p.m. Christmas with the Colorado Children’s Chorale Highlights from the group's 2018 and 2019 holiday performances, hosted by David Ginder.

Sat, Dec. 12 6 a.m. Holiday Baroque A celebration of Christmas and Hanukkah through the beauty of Baroque music, hosted by Jean Inaba.

Sat, Dec. 12 8 a.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Sat, Dec. 12 9 a.m. A Classical Christmas with the Colorado Symphony An encore broadcast of the symphony's 2018 holiday concert, hosted by David Ginder.

Sat, Dec. 12 11 a.m. The Met Opera An encore broadcast of Beethoven's “Fidelio” (recorded April 1, 2017).

Sat, Dec. 12 2 p.m. Carol Countdown 3 hours of Colorado's favorite Christmas carols as selected by CPR Classical listeners.

Sat, Dec. 12 5 p.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Sat, Dec. 12 6 p.m. Beethoven 250 Historic Concert from December 22, 1808 Part II A re-creation of this historic concert featuring Symphony No. 5, Choral Fantasy and more, hosted by Karla Walker.

Sun, Dec. 13 6 a.m. Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas 2 hours of African American spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer.

Sun, Dec. 13 10 a.m. Holiday Baroque A celebration of Christmas and Hanukkah through the beauty of Baroque music, hosted by Jean Inaba.

Sun, Dec. 13 12 p.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Sun, Dec. 13 1 p.m. Itzhak Perlman's Hanukkah Radio Party Hear favorite Hanukkah recordings and the story of the Jewish festival of lights, hosted by the famous violinist.

Sun, Dec. 13 3 p.m. “Ceremony of Carols” A short masterpiece of simple beauty and innocence composed by outspoken pacifist, Benjamin Britten during the horrors of World War II.

Sun, Dec. 13 3:55 p.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Sun, Dec. 13 4 p.m. Beethoven 250 Historic Concert from December 22, 1808 Parts I & II A re-creation of this 4 hour long historic concert featuring Symphony No. 5, Symphony No. 6, Piano Concerto No. 4, Choral Fantasy and more, hosted by Karla Walker.

Mon, Dec. 14 7 a.m. Colorado Conductor Scott O'Neil on “In The Bleak Midwinter” A holiday edition of the insightful series of vignettes from the conductor and lecturer. Complete daily broadcast schedule found here.

Mon, Dec. 14 8 a.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Mon, Dec. 14 8:05 a.m. Tchaikovsky's “The Nutcracker” CPR Classical brings you a variety of the best recordings throughout the season of the complete beloved ballet.

Mon, Dec. 14 1 p.m. Comfort & Joy CPR Classical's exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio's Performance Studio.

Mon, Dec. 14 4 p.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Mon, Dec. 14 7 p.m. Handel's “Judas Maccabaeus” The classic oratorio which illuminates the origins of the Festival of Lights, the heart of the Hanukkah story

Tue, Dec. 15 8 a.m., 3:55 p.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Tue, Dec. 15 7 p.m. Itzhak Perlman's Hanukkah Radio Party Hear favorite Hanukkah recordings and the story of the Jewish festival of lights, hosted by the famous violinist.

Tue, Dec. 15 8 p.m. Ballad of the Brown King A cantata by Margaret Bonds set to text by Langston Hughes, who felt inspired to “reinforce the image of African participation in the Nativity story”.

Wed, Dec. 16 6 a.m. Beethoven 250th Birthday Party! On the celebration of his 250th birthday it’s non-stop Beethoven starting at 6 a.m. — the symphonies, sonatas, chamber works and more, interspersed with Coloradans’ stories about how Beethoven has impacted their lives.

Wed, Dec. 16 8 a.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Wed, Dec. 16 10 a.m. 250 Minutes of (your favorite!) Beethoven We asked, you answered! Hear over 4 hours of your favorite Beethoven pieces plus Beethoven stories from Coloradans, hosted by Ray White.

Wed, Dec. 16 4 p.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Thu, Dec. 17 8 a.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Thu, Dec. 17 11 a.m. Carol Countdown 3 hours of Colorado's favorite Christmas carols as selected by CPR Classical listeners.

Thu, Dec. 17 4 p.m. Stories of Hanukkah The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.

Thu, Dec. 17 7 p.m. St. Olaf Christmas Festival A century-old tradition from Northfield, Minnesota.

Fri, Dec. 18 12:30 p.m. Holiday Pops!

Fri, Dec. 18 2 p.m. Christmas with the Colorado Children’s Chorale Highlights from the group's 2018 and 2019 holiday performances, hosted by David Ginder.

Fri, Dec. 18 7 p.m. “L'enfance du Christ” A 90-minute grand masterpiece in 3 parts by Hector Berlioz focusing on the dramatic events after Christ's birth as Joseph, Mary and Jesus flee to safety.

Sat, Dec. 19 9 a.m. Tchaikovsky's “The Nutcracker” CPR Classical brings you a variety of the best recordings throughout the season of the complete beloved ballet.

Sat, Dec. 19 11 a.m. The Met Opera An encore broadcast of Humperdinck's “Hansel & Gretel” (recorded January 6, 2018).

Sat, Dec. 19 2 p.m. Carol Countdown 3 hours of Colorado's favorite Christmas carols as selected by CPR Classical listeners.

Sat, Dec. 19 5 p.m. Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas 2 hours of African American spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer.

Sat, Dec. 19 6 p.m. Holiday Pops!

Sat, Dec. 19 8 p.m. December Solstice An hour of midwinter reflection and music to celebrate the Winter Solstice, with host Marilyn Cooley.

Sun, Dec. 20 6 a.m. Sing for the Holidays! David Ginder presents America's greatest holiday choral performances.

Sun, Dec. 20 1 p.m. December Solstice An hour of midwinter reflection and music to celebrate the Winter Solstice, with host Marilyn Cooley.

Sun, Dec. 20 3 p.m. Comfort & Joy CPR Classical's exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio's Performance Studio.

Sun, Dec. 20 4 p.m. Holiday Pops!

Sun, Dec. 20 6 p.m. December Solstice An hour of midwinter reflection and music to celebrate the Winter Solstice, with host Marilyn Cooley.

Sun, Dec. 20 7 p.m. Tchaikovsky's “The Nutcracker” CPR Classical brings you a variety of the best recordings throughout the season of the complete beloved ballet.

Mon, Dec. 21 6 a.m. December Solstice An hour of midwinter reflection and music to celebrate the Winter Solstice, with host Marilyn Cooley.

Mon, Dec. 21 7 a.m. Carol Countdown 3 hours of Colorado's favorite Christmas carols as selected by CPR Classical listeners.

Mon, Dec. 21 12 p.m. A Classical Christmas with the Colorado Symphony An encore broadcast of the symphony's 2018 holiday concert, hosted by David Ginder.

Mon, Dec. 21 2 p.m. Tchaikovsky's “The Nutcracker” CPR Classical brings you a variety of the best recordings throughout the season of the complete beloved ballet.

Mon, Dec. 21 5 p.m. December Solstice An hour of midwinter reflection and music to celebrate the Winter Solstice, with host Marilyn Cooley.

Mon, Dec. 21 7 p.m. A Colorado Christmas An hour of Colorado's finest magical performances for the holidays, hosted by David Ginder.

Tue, Dec. 22 10 a.m. Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas 2 hours of African American spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer.

Tue, Dec. 22 1 p.m. Scott O'Neil Shares a Holiday Memory A holiday edition of insightful vignettes from the Colorado Symphony's former Resident Conductor. Complete daily broadcast schedule found here.

Tue, Dec. 22 7 p.m. Richard Toensing's “Kontakion on the Nativity of Christ” American composer and former CU music professor's liturgical hymn for the Christmas season.

Wed, Dec. 23 11 a.m. A Colorado Christmas An hour of Colorado's finest magical performances for the holidays, hosted by David Ginder.

Wed, Dec. 23 4 p.m. Ballad of the Brown King A cantata by Margaret Bonds set to text by Langston Hughes, who felt inspired to “reinforce the image of African participation in the Nativity story”.

Wed, Dec. 23 5 p.m. St. Olaf Christmas Festival A century-old tradition from Northfield, Minnesota.

Wed, Dec. 23 6 p.m. Handel's “Messiah” A classic recording of Handel's enduring masterwork.

Thu, Dec. 24 8 a.m. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols A live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast from The Choir of King's College in Cambridge, England.

Thu, Dec. 24 10 a.m. Tchaikovsky's “The Nutcracker” CPR Classical brings you a variety of the best recordings throughout the season of the complete beloved ballet.

Thu, Dec. 24 12 p.m. A Colorado Christmas An hour of Colorado's finest magical performances for the holidays, hosted by David Ginder.

Thu, Dec. 24 3 p.m. Carol Countdown 3 hours of Colorado's favorite Christmas carols as selected by CPR Classical listeners.

Thu, Dec. 24 6 p.m. A Candlelight Christmas Eve Join CPR Classical just after sundown for 30 continuous hours of holiday music beginning on Christmas Eve, taking you throughout Christmas Day.

Fri, Dec. 25 7 a.m. Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas 2 hours of African American spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays, hosted by Monika Vischer.

Fri, Dec. 25 9 a.m. Christmas with the Colorado Children’s Chorale Highlights from the 2018 & 2019 holiday concerts at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver, hosted by David Ginder.

Fri, Dec. 25 11 a.m. Comfort & Joy CPR Classical's exclusive holiday collection recorded in Colorado Public Radio's Performance Studio.

Fri, Dec. 25 12 p.m. Carol Countdown 3 hours of Colorado's favorite Christmas carols as selected by CPR Classical listeners.

Fri, Dec. 25 3 p.m. A Colorado Christmas An hour of Colorado's finest magical performances for the holidays, hosted by David Ginder.

Sat, Dec. 26 11 a.m. The Met Opera An encore broadcast of Mozart's “The Magic Flute” (Abridged English-language version recorded December 21, 2010).

Thu, Dec. 31 6 p.m. Beethoven Bash ~ New Year's Eve! Continuing the long tradition, hear all 9 Beethoven Symphonies in a row, culminating with the “Ode to Joy” at Midnight!