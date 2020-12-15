Back To School Plans In Spring 2021 Will Hinge On Reducing The Spread Of Coronavirus

Getting students back in classrooms in 2021 will take a lot of testing, a lot of safety measures, and a lot of help from the public in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in communities across the state.

Gov. Jared Polis, along with a coalition of Denver-area superintendents and public health leaders on Tuesday, announced strategies to reopen schools to students in January. They said schools can safely reopen and virus spread will be minimal if safety measures are in place, including mandatory mask-wearing and expanded testing and contact tracing.

“Frankly, these (measures) create one of the safest work environments in the state, in school,” Polis said.

In separate press events, both Polis and the superintendents emphasized the need to get students back into classrooms, to improve learning over online classes, and for the emotional health of the students who miss their friends and their routines.

“Getting students back in school and with their teachers is critically important,” Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Scott Siegfried said in a press release. “As a learning organization, we must use the most up-to-date science, data and facts when making decisions about opening schools. Regular testing of students to identify asymptomatic cases along with the other new strategies will help us be more successful in that goal.”

A working group of parents, educators and public health officials met for three weeks to contribute to a Roadmap to In-Person Learning, identifying specific action steps and key areas that will enable schools to open safely while prioritizing the health of students and staff. Those include “prioritizing testing for schools, expanding contact tracing capacity for schools, continued mask-wearing, regular symptom screening, effective cohorting, continued social distancing, and effective ventilation.”