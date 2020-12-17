Colorado Appears To Have, So Far, Dodged A Post-Thanksgiving Coronavirus Surge

The feared post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases appears to have skipped over Colorado.

In early December, the nation’s top infectious disease leader, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that a wave of cases might not fully materialize for weeks and could hit right as the Christmas holiday week starts.

In a call with reporters, Dr. Eric France, the state’s chief medical officer, pointed out that “from the 7th of December on, any Thanksgiving exposure increase would have led to increased cases, and we really haven't seen it.”

The worry was many people would travel and gather in-person for Thanksgiving. It was something public health officials, like Fauci, warned could spread COVID-19. But people in this state at least seemed to have listened, and flattened the curve, France said.

“We attribute that flat to the hard work of all Coloradans,” France said.

His comments echoed the governor as well who attributed the state’s dodging of spike to its citizens..

“Thankfully Coloradans did very well, and were thoughtful, collectively, about Thanksgiving,” Gov. Jared Polis said on Dec. 15. “It doesn't mean you don't know somebody who did the wrong thing for Thanksgiving. We all do. But by and large, the numbers bear out that Coloradans made good science-informed decisions to keep their families safe.”

A lot of the state’s COVID-19 data certainly gave serious cause for concern.

A clear fall surge that started after Labor Day only accelerated in October, but that didn’t happen again after Thanksgiving, at least so far. The number of patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 peaked on Dec. 2 at 1,995. That figure dwarfed the earlier high from mid-April by 718 cases.

Case counts are starting to fall as well. The seven-day average number of cases reported to the state peaked on Nov. 18 at 5,076. As of Dec. 15, the seven-day average is 3,213.